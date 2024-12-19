The public employees The new year will begin without a salary increase. The Government has decided to postpone the negotiation of the salary of civil servants and the job offer for 2025 until next January, without specifying anything regarding eliminating the replacement rate, which Escrivá promised to eliminate next year. The reaction of the most representative union among public employees, CSIF, has not been long in coming: “We will study resuming the mobilizations after Christmas.”

Today was held the first General Board of Public Administrations so far this term, just a few days after the protests in the streets called by CSIF to demand the continuity of Muface and a new salary agreement for the more than three million public workers. However, the Public Service has decided to delay the negotiation «Even though the year is about to end, and our public employees expect to know their working conditions for the next year, as is the case in the rest of the companies,” says the center directed by Miguel Borra, which is why new protests are already being raised.

During the meeting held this Thursday, the Government also reported on the agreement it has reached with UGT and CC.OO, to recover the partial retirement to public employees, a measure “that arrives late and without specificities,” says CSIF, who asked the Executive to specify the commitment within a period of three months. Also claim incentives so that public employees of passive classes who reach retirement age with 100% of the pension can extend their active life from the age of 60 and voluntarily, with an increase in their pension of 5%.

Beyond this issue, CSIF insists on the “urgent need” to begin negotiating next year’s salary increase, a new salary agreement, given that the current one, which included a 9.5% increase in three years, concludes at the end of the month, and recover the lost purchasing power of 6% that has caused the current agreement sealed only between the Executive and CC.OO. and UGT. They also demand the elimination of the replacement rate and the allocation of additional funds for salary equalization between the different public administrations. Another demand is to recover theThe salary structure prior to the 2010 cutswith the full collection of extra pay, the 35-hour working day throughout the State and implementation of the professional career in all administrations, as well as teleworking and an improvement in retirement conditions with the definitive regulation of retirement partial for officials and statutory staff.