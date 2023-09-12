The election campaign has yet to kick off in full force, but the formation bible is already here. With bad news.

Monday the recommendations were published of the Budget Space Study Group. This team of top financial officials always comes up with proposals for the new cabinet before the elections, and these are traditionally read down to the last letter – and often followed up in the formation.

Due to the fall of the Rutte IV cabinet in July, civil servants had less time than they had hoped. Yet the Study Group says it has seen enough to draw firm conclusions. According to the advice, the current cabinet has handled money poorly and a “course correction” is needed. The next cabinet must be significantly less generous.

From 2028 onwards, a gap of 17 billion euros will have to be filled every year, according to the report, through cuts or extra taxes. That is a significant amount, in a national budget of around 400 billion euros. The ‘austerity cabinet’ Rutte II, of VVD and PvdA, cut 16 billion euros between 2012 and 2016, although this was a larger chunk of the smaller national budget at the time.

The Hague usually listens

This harsh cutback operation, with VVD member Mark Rutte and PvdA member Diederik Samsom as architects, was also preceded by advice from the Study Group.

The advisory report that appeared in June 2012 was unrelenting. The economic crisis took hold and concerns about public finances were great. The authors of the report – the highest officials of the Ministry of Finance and other ministries and institutions, such as the Central Planning Bureau – called for “later retirement and less disability” and proposed taming healthcare costs.

There are official recommendations that disappear into drawers and are never discussed again. How different things are for the Study Group is evident from the coalition agreement that was published at the end of 2012. The state pension age was increased more rapidly by Rutte II. The rules for disabled people became stricter. And 5 billion euros per year were saved on healthcare.

So when the Budget Space Study Group speaks, people in The Hague listen. However, there is something to be said about the influence of top officials. The advice is invariably conservative in nature about the financial possibilities, while the past cabinets spent a lot of money.

Not enough sharp choices have been made Budget Space Study Group

The generous budgeting that started during Rutte III was given an extra boost during the pandemic and has become a permanent fixture with Rutte IV. The budget grew by 26 billion euros due to all the plans of this cabinet. The economy turned out to be able to cope surprisingly well, and even grew so fast that the national debt fell below 50 percent of gross domestic product – an unprecedented low.

Moreover, with its new drive for action, the government responded to the call for investment from many economists at home and abroad. Scrapping expensive investments from the first Rutte cabinets had a price, experts say: for example, the power grid was not expanded in time to keep up with the explosive demand.

This was also noted elsewhere. In 2019, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said that the Netherlands and Germany should stop being frugal. This year, the Netherlands was even told by the European Commission that it should actually invest even more than it is already doing.

Overheated economy

The top officials are upset about this new generosity. Frustration bursts from the pages of the new advice. “Insufficiently clear choices were made during the past cabinet period and the decision was made to solve social challenges often with extra money,” they write.

This is something completely different from the drastic cutbacks of 2012, they seem to be saying. The government has made so many plans, and in an overheated economy, that a lot of money is not even spent. Money for roads cannot be spent as long as the nitrogen crisis is not resolved; the Ministers of Defense and Education can hardly attract the staff for which they received billions of euros extra in the tight labor market.

There is an additional point of criticism for the climate fund and the nitrogen fund, which together are worth 60 billion euros. Top officials wonder whether it is necessary to solve both problems with subsidies for those who adapt and money for green technologies.

A new cabinet can also achieve climate and environmental goals by ‘standardizing and pricing’. Let companies (and possibly citizens) pay for their CO 2 – or nitrogen emissions, the idea is, then they will change automatically. Or set a maximum emission limit.

Top officials are most concerned about the long term. Healthcare, aging (which leads to higher state pension costs) and climate change will cost more and more money in the coming decades. The next government must take steps to achieve this, the advice states.

Many parties agree that the next cabinet should spend less money, from left to right. But the enthusiasm about a round of cutbacks like ten years ago seems far away. Even in the strict Study Group advice.

The government must pay more attention to its wallet, according to the officials, but also “avoid unnecessary economic and social damage in the short term and in the future.”