Minister Hanke Bruins Slot does not require Foreign Affairs officials to adhere to the strict internal code of conduct. According to these rules, civil servants are not allowed to protest against their own government policy. But Bruins Slot calls the 2018 code of conduct 'outdated'. A spokesperson now admits that the rules have 'not been explicitly' withdrawn. “That was awkward.”

