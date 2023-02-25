Government offered a 7.8% salary adjustment starting in March, in addition to a 43.6% increase in the amount of food allowance

O fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers), an entity that represents civil servants, presented on Friday (24.Feb.2023) a counter-proposal for a salary adjustment for the category, asking for a 13.5% increase as of March 2023. Behold the full of the document (199 KB).

Last week, during a meeting of the MNNP (National Permanent Negotiation Board), the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services offered a salary adjustment of 7.8% to public servants of the Executive.

The Permanent Trading Desk had been suspended since 2016. Power360 has already shown that spending on civil servants fell by 10.5% during the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after the readjustments freeze.

In addition to the 7.8% salary increase, a R$ 200 readjustment was offered in the food allowance, which corresponds to an increase of 43.6%, referring to the accumulated variation of inflation from February 2016 to February 2023. Value went from BRL 458 to BRL 658.

In the counter-proposal, Fonacate recognized the federal government’s efforts to increase food vouchers. He also asked that the other benefits be equivalent to those of the other Powers until 2026.

A 2nd MNNP meeting is scheduled for Tuesday (28.Feb). The group must evaluate Fonacate’s proposal and that of other entities in the sector.

“The servers are very anxiously awaiting the outcome of this negotiation, which we hope will not last beyond mid-March.”, said the president of the entity, Rudinei Marques.