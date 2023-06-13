A Nagasaki prefectural civil servant was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to paper cranes symbolizing prayers for peace at the Nagasaki Peace Park on June 13, a Japanese newspaper reported. The Mainichi.

“At about 6:25 a.m., the local fire department received an emergency call from a passerby who reported that paper cranes were on fire in a park in the city of Nagasaki. The flame, which burned paper cranes and flowers laid out in the park, was extinguished after about 10 minutes. No one was hurt, ”the newspaper writes.

The police arrived at the scene and arrested a 23-year-old prefectural official. He confessed to what he had done.

According to the police station, the man is accused of setting fire to paper cranes with a lighter on the morning of June 13. Paper cranes were garlanded against a wall that was moved in 1958 from the former Urakami Cathedral, the area in northern Nagasaki that was the epicenter of the atomic bomb explosion. The cathedral collapsed during the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki in 1945.

In Hypocenter Park there is a monument to the hypocenter of the atomic bombing and other memorial objects, and people, including students, often leave paper cranes there on excursions – in memory of all the children who died during the bombing and the girl Sadako Sasaki. She died in 1955 from leukemia, which was the result of a strong dose of radiation exposure.

According to a legend that a friend told the girl, those who make a thousand cranes out of paper will have the opportunity to fulfill any desire. Sadako did not have time to fold a thousand cranes, but she gave birth to a tradition, following which paper cranes, as a sign of hope and prayers for peace, adorn the memorial centers in Nagasaki.

In May, the G7 summit was held in Hiroshima, the participants of which visited the Peace Memorial Museum. Among the guests was US President Joe Biden. As promised earlier, he did not apologize for the American bombings in August 1945, but left a note in the museum’s visitor’s book.

May 19, Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis, Faculty of Public Administration, Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov, Alexander Konkov, in an interview with Izvestia, called Biden’s position discouraging.

In his opinion, this is the most absurd position of the United States – to come to a city that they have bombed to the ground and not want to indicate the responsibility for this of a single power.

In August 1945, American pilots dropped the atomic bomb “Baby” on Hiroshima. The power of the explosion was 13 kilotons of TNT, the radius of destruction was 1.6 km, the radius of the blast wave was 20 km. According to various estimates, from 70 thousand to 100 thousand people died on the first day after the explosion. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had risen to 140,000.