Government party D66 remains unhappy with the fact that allegiance to the king remains in the modern, adapted oath of office. For this reason, the party is requesting a debate with Minister Hanke Bruins Slot of the Interior.

According to D66 MP Joost Sneller, it is no longer of this time. “Forcing officials to swear allegiance to the king is superfluous, outdated and confusing,” he says. “The king” encounters the most resistance from both civil servants and citizens, while it is important that the modernized oath fits well with their perceptions.

‘Not sufficiently relevant’

Faster refers to a flash poll by the Ministry of the Interior, which was used to test the legal text among citizens and civil servants. It is precisely the passage 'I swear allegiance to the king' that is experienced as 'not sufficiently relevant', the pollsters conclude. However, Minister Bruins Slot does not devote a word to it in her explanatory letter to the House of Representatives. In the new oath of office, which is written in more contemporary language, the pledge or allegiance to the head of state remains intact.

‘Doesn’t fit in democracy’

Republic, formerly the Republican Society, is also not pleased with the new oath of office. “It is not appropriate in a democracy to promise loyalty to one person in government service,” says chairman Floris Müller. The fact that the Ministry of the Interior says in a response that it is about the king as an institution and not about the person is irrelevant to Müller. He says most people don’t make that distinction.

After the election recess, an attempt will be made to get the minister to the House of Representatives.

The old text reads as follows: 'I swear/promise that I will be faithful to the King and that I will respect the Constitution and all other laws of our country;

I swear/promise to be faithful to the King and the Constitution and to serve the Netherlands as a good civil servant. That means:

I work in the public interest of our society and am fully committed to it.

I work with integrity and treat everyone fairly, equally and with respect.’







