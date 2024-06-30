The United States commemorates this July 2, the sixtieth anniversary of the Civil Rights Act (Civil Rights Act), signed into law by President Lyndon. B. Johnson in 1964. The legislation marked a before and after in history, prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

The enactment of the legislation ended segregation in schools, voter registration, jobs, and other services. It also established the creation of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and laid the groundwork for future regulations such as the Voting Rights Act, enacted a year later.