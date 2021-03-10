D.he governor of the US state of Arkansas has signed a restrictive abortion law that does not allow abortion even in cases of rape and incest. The arch-conservative Republican Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that an abortion should only be possible if the mother’s life is in acute danger. He signed the law because of his “sincere and long-cherished pro-life beliefs,” he said.

State law doesn’t go into effect until summer; the civil rights organization ACLU has already announced that it will take legal action against it.

Opponents of abortion strive for fundamental decisions

Abortion law has been one of the most contentious domestic issues in the United States for decades. In a historic 1973 decision, the Supreme Court recognized the fundamental right of women to an abortion. In recent years, however, conservative states have passed laws restricting this right.

Opponents of abortion are striving for a new fundamental decision by the Supreme Court. Hutchinson also said this on Tuesday: His intention was “to create the conditions for the Supreme Court to overturn the current jurisprudence”.

With the tenure of Donald Trump, who brought three Conservative justices to the Supreme Court as President until his replacement by Democrat Joe Biden in January, the body has moved significantly to the right.