Ciudad Juarez.- Testing has begun at the Civil Registry offices in Pueblito Mexicano for a new biometric data information system designed to update the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) records by collecting biometric data, including fingerprints, photographs, and the scanning of voter ID cards, reported Karla Gutiérrez, head of the Civil Registry of Ciudad Juárez.

The process will include all citizens, from newborns to senior citizens, since the CURP is an essential document for all Mexicans. The current stage is a test phase and the system is not yet available to the general public. During this test phase, the equipment is evaluated and the procedures are adjusted to ensure proper and efficient operation. The goal is to improve the process and reduce waiting times for users. The collection of fingerprints, photographs and scanning of the voter ID can result in a somewhat lengthy process, so mechanisms are being sought to optimize the process. To efficiently manage the volume of people, the possibility of implementing an appointment scheme is being considered. This is especially relevant given that Ciudad Juárez has a population of approximately 1.8 million inhabitants.

They seek to avoid crowds

Appointment scheduling would help manage the flow of people and avoid crowds and long wait times. Gutiérrez mentioned that some doubts and technical problems are still being resolved before opening the system to the public. These problems include the verification of the platforms used for data cross-checking and the possible integration with other systems. Cross-checking information is a delicate aspect, since it involves confidential data that must be handled carefully and in compliance with legal regulations, Gutiérrez indicated. No collaboration agreement has been confirmed with other agencies, such as the National Electoral Institute (INE), and clarifications on these issues are awaited. The biometric update also has implications in other areas, such as identification in banks and other institutions that use data scanning systems. The objective of the National Population Registry (Renapo) is to provide a system that allows for more precise and efficient identification to improve security and identity management in the country. According to the National Development Plan 2019-2024, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on July 12, 2019, it establishes in its section “1. Policy and Government”, point four “Paradigm shift in security”, the strategic objective of “building the foundations for the creation of a biometric Single National Identification Document”. This objective seeks to articulate national security, public security and peace, aligning with strategies to improve identity management and public security in the country. The biometric system being implemented in Ciudad Juárez is a step in the updating and modernization of the civil registry. As technical issues are resolved and clear procedures are established, the system is expected to be available to the public in a month, providing a more efficient and accessible service for citizens, said the state official.

