Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Just a few weeks ago, violent storms and floods claimed many lives in Italy. Emilia-Romagna was particularly affected, as here in Rimini. © IMAGO/Ph © Giorgio Salvatori

Severe storms have just raged in Italy. Now the civil protection warns again. According to the weather forecast, there is even a risk of a Mediterranean hurricane.

ROME – Devastating storms and floods have only just left a picture of destruction, particularly in the Emilia-Romagna region. Meteorologists in Italy are now warning again of hailstorms and storms. Especially from Wednesday (June 14th) it will be dangerous: There is even a threat of a hurricane.

Already on Monday evening (June 12), severe thunderstorms were moving through northern Italy. Affected were noisy ilmeteo.it both areas around Lake Como and Lake Garda. It also rained heavily in Friuli-Venezia Giulia in the province of Udine.

“Violent storms” expected in Italy

A low-pressure area in the west of the country is responsible for this. This is gradually leading to a deterioration in weather conditions – starting in the north-west. From Tuesday morning (June 13th), “violent storms” threaten to reach Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria and the Marche.

The civil protection also warns of the weather conditions. For a number of regions, the yellow alert was therefore declared for Tuesday. This applies, for example, to parts of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, parts of Lombardy and the Marche. On Wednesday there is a further risk of weather in Italy.

Then Italy is even threatened by a “treacherous” Mediterranean cyclone

According to the forecast, the former cyclone Oscar will move from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. There he will work alongside cool currents from Northern Europe and the humid heat already prevailing in Italy. “A very dangerous situation for Italy,” comments the Republica the forecast, because: This weather situation could even lead to the formation of a “treacherous” Mediterranean cyclone, i.e. a hurricane.

There is therefore a risk of storms and even flash floods, which in limited areas can bring masses of water down on the land.

Red alert on the Adriatic: Pictures show the terrible extent of the floods in Italy View photo gallery

First of all, the risk of storms in Sardinia is particularly high. Then it also increases in central and southern Italy. There is a risk of heavy rain here. The temperatures in Italy also drop accordingly in the course of the week. According to the report, they can fall by up to eight degrees and would then be below the average for the current annual period in many cities. (rjs)