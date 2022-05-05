Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Personnel of the unit of Civil protection from Ahome yesterday removed a honeycomb that was in the Margarita Maza de Juarez Elementary Schoolin the Villa de Ahome receivership.
And it is that the honeycomb represented a danger for students and staff of the institution.
The withdrawal was made after receiving the report on the honeycomb.
