Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Personnel of the unit of Civil protection from Ahome yesterday removed a honeycomb that was in the Margarita Maza de Juarez Elementary Schoolin the Villa de Ahome receivership.

And it is that the honeycomb represented a danger for students and staff of the institution.

The withdrawal was made after receiving the report on the honeycomb.

