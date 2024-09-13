Ciudad Juárez— The Municipal Civil Protection Unit has prepared the surveillance and security operation for the celebrations of the Grito de Independencia ceremony that has been scheduled for next Sunday in El Punto.

Sergio Rodríguez, head of the department, said that they expect more than 50 thousand people to attend, and therefore made some recommendations for those who plan to attend this event.

You must arrive early, bring only necessary items because bags and backpacks will be checked, and be aware of children and the elderly.

Inspectors from the department and firefighters will be inspecting the fireworks that will be used at the event by the municipal government.