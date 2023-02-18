Hermosillo, Sonora.- During the afternoon of this Friday, elements of the Emergency and Disaster Care Directorate of Sonora Civil Protection recovered the lost hydrometer since last February 14 in the city of Hermosillo. This apparatus used in construction is considered potentially hazardous to health if not handled correctly.

After the loss of the nuclear densimeter, the experts Juan González, state coordinator of Civil Protection, gave a radio interview to inform the population about its danger. Upon listening to the interview, a citizen called the station to report the discovery of this device.

The citizen explained that the box fell from a pick-up truck and he tried to follow the vehicle to return it to him, but he could not reach it, so he chose to keep it in the patio of his house, located in the Costa del Sol neighborhood.

Elements of the Sonora Civil Protection Emergency arrived at the place, accompanied by specialists equipped with sophisticated measuring devices, to verify that the hydrometer was in perfect condition and did not represent a danger to the population.

The experts determined that the box had no damage or leaks. Even so, the Civil Protection elements requested the intervention of the Division of Exact and Natural Sciences of the University of Sonora (Unison) to verify the equipment.

Unison personnel confirmed that the hydrometer was in perfect condition and did not represent a danger to the population.

As it is a federal issue, the National Commission for Nuclear Safety and Safeguarding of the Ministry of Energy will be in charge of determining the responsibility of the company for the loss of this device, which is used to measure the density of the soil.

What is a hydrometer and why is it dangerous?

In the field of construction, portable nuclear densimeters are used to measure the humidity and density of soils, bases, concrete and asphalt directly on site, without having to resort to a laboratory.

Although it is classified as a reliable device for measurement, it is highly radioactive because it works based on gamma ray emission, which is why it contains two radioactive sources of Cesium-137 and Americium-241/Beryllium.

The theft or loss of this device represents a danger to the population, because it contains chemical elements used in the illicit manufacture of weapons such as “dirty bombs.” However, in Mexico there is no history of theft or trafficking of radioactive material.

As if the above were not enough, the nuclear components of the hydrometer have the potential to cause damage to tissue cells and cause damage to the health of living beings. Reactions can range from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding.

Radioactive substances can cause cancer 10 to 30 years after being consumed, inhaled or absorbed, and if the exposure is long, unconsciousness can be lost.