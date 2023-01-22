Beaches of Rosarito, Baja California.- Follow the high tide in the Coastal Zoneaccording to information published this Saturday by Civil Protection and Firefighters of Playas de Rosarito. Given this scenario, the authorities urged the population to avoid sports or recreational activities on the beach.

José Avilés Ruvalcaba, Director of the unit, explained that the high tide occurred during the early hours of this Saturday and estimated that this condition will remain until Sunday morning; to begin its descent on Monday the 23rd of this month.

“The forecast will be present until tomorrow, Sunday. The conditions have caused the tide to reach 2.6 meters; We also had waves of about a meter high. For this reason, personnel from the Aquatic Rescue Division team continue monitoring and tours in the area, to avoid any incident,” said Avilés Ruvalcaba.

In the same way, he reiterated the call to the residents and visitors of Quinto Municipio, to avoid carrying out activities on the beach and in its vicinity, where the weather conditions have caused the tide to reach the limits of the beach with the constructions in the area.

Similarly, he indicated that in case of any emergency call 911 or report it through the SOS_RR application, which is free.

