With the entry of tropical cyclone “Alberto” to Mexican coasts, various states of Mexico have been affected by the rains, one of them is Colima, where the state government maintains constant monitoring of weather conditions.

And, it was through social networks that it was reported that Civil Protection of Colima has identified 48 critical flood pointsbutWhich are?, as reported, these irrigation sites are located in crosses, roads, rivers, streams and water infrastructure.

Therefore, special attention has been paid to the roads that connect with rural communities and agricultural areas, which are areas that present a increased risk of overflow and floodingTherefore, Civil Protection of Colima is constantly reviewing the levels of the tributaries.

In addition, the state government of Colima has provided a link to review these details in detail. 48 critical flood pointswhich include exact location and some other characteristics, such as the level of vulnerability, allowing better decisions to be made in case it is necessary to evacuate.

Recommendations during the rains

Given the rainy and cyclone season, the state Civil Protection of Colima issues some recommendations To avoid incidents, not only in the 48 critical flooding points, but in all streets in general, it is recommended to follow the following instructions:

• Do not throw garbage in the streets and keep drains clean to avoid flooding.

• In case of rain, avoid driving at high speeds and keep distance from other vehicles.

• For your safety, do not cross river and/or stream beds on foot or in vehicles.

• Stay informed through official sources.

• In any emergency situation, call 911.