San Luis Potosí.- Wednesday afternoon it had spread information about the possibility of collapse inside the charcas mine with an indeterminate number of victims, however this afternoon the Coordination of State Civil Protection denied the fact.

and although there was no collapse, Yeah a happened tragic fact since a transport operator from a construction company died in crash his truck in the mine while carrying out work maneuvers.

Was the coordinator regional, Armando Reyna Gonzalez, who issued a statement in which he clarified that there was no collapse in the mine of Mexico Group in ponds.

The dependency staff, who before the emergency call moved to the appointed place I confirm that it was a truck owned by a construction company collided when performing maneuvers and due to this the driver passed away with the impact.

Emergency groups and others state agencies and municipal too moved to the place where they decided to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

This version of events also spread as an explanation Y denial on the company’s social networks.

“#UPDATE | The State Coordination of Civil Protection reports that noor was there a landslide at the Grupo México mine in ponds.

emergency groups and other state and municipal agencies already in place carrying out the corresponding procedures.”, published the State Coordination of Civil Protection SLP account in Facebook.

It is noteworthy that despite the fact that a worker died inside the mine, no further information was given about the circumstances of his death, his identity or the sanctions that the mine could have for this act of blood.