Civil Protection has sent this dissabte a warning of caution to the road for the arrival of a temporary vent, fred i neu this week’s chapter. The cos deputy director, Imma Solé, has alerted TV3 that “they are not dies per fer outdoor activities in the upper muntanya“, especially if “it is not connected to the ground and it is not prepared.” The one above is a torb, a meteorological phenomenon that combines strong wind and snow that reduces visibility to a few meters and can cause disorientation and hypothermia.

The Meteorological Service (SMC) predicts that wind rates can exceed 120 km/h in the Pyrenees and the southern third of Catalonia, with snowfall of more than 10 centimeters above 900 metres. De fet, the three regions on caurà més neu son The Val d’Aranl’Alta Ribagorça and the Pallars Sobirà.

In addition to informing yourself about the weather and traffic before heading out onto the road or on excursions, Civil Protection also demands that citizens be informed. Prudence with Nadal’s decoration and lighting and other elements that can affect public roads. “People have sorted out this morning on a day that seems like spring and the evening is turning into strong winter,” Solé said in a previous interview with Rac1. It is anticipated that several main roads may be affected by the snowfall, complicating the operation of the Puríssima Bridge. It is recommended to use chains in certain areas to potentially have high risk of lliscament.

Illa fa a crida to the “maximum caution”

Arran from these notices of neu i vent, President Salvador Illa has given a crida to the “maximum caution” on the roads. In a visit to inaugurate the new Casino of Calaf (Anoia), it has been profitable to demand that the drivers follow the instructions of the authorities at all times and that they begin the trip without information about the status of the roads and the weather forecast.

According to the data of the Catalan Transit Service (SCT), a total of 436,000 vehicles will be sorted of the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona between said and divendres. They are 96.3% of the 450,000 forecast and 35.8% more than what is expected, when the bridge was five days. It is expected that the length of the day will return.