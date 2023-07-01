Although it is assumed that Hurricane Beatriz does not represent a serious threat to the northern part of the state, due to the trajectory it is taking, Civil protection in the municipality chose to close the beaches of the region this weekend, since the meteorological phenomenon is generating high waves in points such as Las Glorias, where the waves reach up to three meters in height, and as today and tomorrow there are usually Many people in that spa did not want to take unnecessary risks.

Although people can attend Las Glorias to eat and even walk along the beach, the only thing that is asked of them is that they do not go swimming, therefore the preventive signs have already been placed by the personnel of Civil protectioncoupled with the fact that they are vigilant to prevent someone from deciding to take the risk and go swimming.

According to the Civil Protection forecast in Guasave, it is in the south of the state where the phenomenon is more likely to cause more rain, especially in Mazatlanbut that is not why they are going to relax, especially after taking a tour yesterday and making sure of the consequences that the hurricane beatrice on the beaches of Guasave, which forced them to activate and take measures so that no one is going to be a victim of the waves that are taking place in the sea.

At least this weekend, caution will have to be taken in this regard, since it is assumed that by Monday this phenomenon will no longer be a threat, but while that happens, you will have to take care of yourself.

