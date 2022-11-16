The Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico announced this Tuesday the death of the rescue dog Fridawho lost his life during the afternoon in the Mexico Cityinside the facilities of the Canine Control Subgroup.

It was due to conditions typical of his age, which caused his death, after more than a decade dedicated to the search and rescue of people in different natural disasters inside and outside of Mexico.

The recognition after his death was joined by the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRyPC) of Mexico City, who expressed their gratitude to the animal during the emergencies that occurred in the country’s capital.

“A recognition of Frida and her valuable search and rescue work. The inhabitants of Mexico City will always remember you gratefully,” he wrote on Twitter.

Frida was a honey-colored Labrador, who was born on April 12, 2009, in the Canine Unit of the Secretary of the Navy, now Canine Control Subgroupbelonging to the General Staff of the Mexican Navy.

The popular dog became known during the earthquake that struck the country’s capital on September 19, 17, where her work in locating victims was essential for the rescuers of the Mexican Army.