While the Virgin of Beautiful Love leaves the church of Santa María de Gracia, on an atypical Easter Sunday, in which the procession had to be suspended due to the forecast of rain and wind, a man feels unwell and requires attention sanitary. Two Civil Protection assistants move among the excited crowd, who show their gratitude at seeing the mother of the 'resurrected' cross the temple door. Nobody notices, everything continues its course and the patient is treated on site. Quietly. Working in silence to serve those who need it.

These two professionals are part of the group that ensured that the events took place in safe conditions for attendees and participants. THE TRUTH accompanied them during the last day of the special device directed by the Department of Citizen Security, headed by José Ramón Llorca.

These ten days Civil Protection carried out 42 services, fifteen of them scheduled events. The rest were mostly health care to address dizziness, fainting, unconsciousness, falls, alcohol poisoning, anxiety attacks and indispositions. 29 people were treated at the scene, while eight were taken to the hospital and four were referred to 061. During the tour there were emergency exits enabled to evacuate if necessary, “although it has been a very quiet week,” he explained. the service coordinator, José Navarro. Between 30 and 40 people worked daily in this service.