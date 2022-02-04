Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- The Civil Protection Coordination called on the population of Escuinapa to extreme preventive measures in the face of low temperatures that have begun to register in the last hours in the municipality of Escuinapa, Sinaloa.

Juan Antonio Lam Hupio, Civil Protection coordinator reported that in Escuinapa the thermometer began to drop from the early hours of this Thursday when light rains were recorded in the municipal seat and in the valley area.

“With this new drop in temperatures, it is necessary for the population to take precautions and not expose themselves to drafts, wrap up very well and take extreme care with minors and older adults who are the population considered vulnerable,” said Lam Hupio. .

He mentioned that in the next few days they will be conducting tours in the communities located in the mountainous area of ​​the municipality, to see the conditions that prevail in this area.

In a tour carried out in the municipal seat during the morning, a light rain with cold draftswhich surprised the escuinapenses who passed through the central streets of this city,

Some people wore winter clothing and umbrellas to cover themselves from the rain that fell sporadically, but created a frigid environment.

The Civil Protection coordinator reported that the low temperatures will continue during the weekend, so it is important not to neglect your health, dress well and not expose yourself to fresh air currents.