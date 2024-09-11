The seismic alarm will sound in 10 states and Mexico Cityon Thursday, September 19th by the National Drill 2024.

The National Coordinator of Civil Protection (CNPC) stated that the Seismic alarm will sound at 11:00 a.m. (center) in Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Morelos, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla and Tlaxcala, through 14,490 loudspeakers.

It is worth mentioning that for the first time in Mexico City and the surrounding area, alerts will be activated via cell phone, through a text message indicating that this is a drill this will also be notified with sound.

The CNPC asked citizens to remain alert and remain calm during the alert and simulacrum.

The central hypothesis of this drill will be a 7.5 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in Acapulco, Guerrero.

The objectives of the simulacrum It is to promote in society the recognition of the importance of knowing what to do in the event of an accident, to spread the culture of civil protection and to strengthen the preparation as well as the response of the members of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc).

The CNPC urged citizens to register the properties where they live, work, study or carry out daily activities on the website https://simulacronacional.sspc.gob.mx/simulacronacional2024/.

The registry will allow for the verification and evaluation of evacuation routes, emergency exits and security points of each building, and a record of the drill will be obtained.