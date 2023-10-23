Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 22/10/2023 – 21:24

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was shot after trying to rob a 40-year-old Civil Police investigator, in the early hours of Saturday, 21st, in the Jardins Recantos das Rosas neighborhood, on the east side of the capital of São Paulo. He and his partner, also on a motorcycle, captured the police officer and her husband who were getting out of the car, but the woman reacted. She exchanged shots with the robbers and managed to hit one of them. The couple suffered nothing.

According to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo, the investigator reported that she and her husband were approached by two criminals on two motorcycles when they were getting out of the car, parked in front of their house. One of the suspects pointed the gun at the man who was getting out of the car with a package in his hands. The police officer reacted and shot the suspect.

He fought back, but was hit and fell. Upon seeing the police officer’s reaction, the accomplice accelerated the motorcycle and fled.

Military police were called and found the suspect already injured. At the scene, a 357-caliber revolver with a scratched number and a Honda motorcycle were seized, which were with the boy who was shot. He was rescued and remains hospitalized, under police escort, at the Guaianases General Hospital. Expert examinations were requested from the Criminalistics Institute (IC) and the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The case was registered as an attempted robbery in the 53rd Police District, in Parque do Carmo, and is under investigation.