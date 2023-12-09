Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 16:05

The São Paulo Civil Police indicted two perpetrators of the attack on Bar Brahma, the target of stones thrown last Sunday, 3rd, after regulars in the region reacted to an attempted theft. The bar has been located for 75 years between Ipiranga and São João avenues, one of the most famous corners in the center of São Paulo.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, the accused had a history of other crimes such as theft, robbery and homicide. They will respond for the crime of damage, were released and will respond to the process in freedom.

The police also claim to have identified two more suspects who allegedly participated in the attack. One of them had been arrested in September for stealing a cell phone on the Liberdade subway, but was released at a custody hearing.

Cairê Aoas, one of the establishment’s partners, told Estadão that he spoke with Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) to think about security solutions for the center. One of the proposals is to place a fixed Military Police base between Ipiranga and São João avenues, but the corporation discards the measure at first – and says it is more effective to invest in patrols.

On Monday, the 11th, a McDonald’s unit on Avenida Ipiranga was also the target of a stone attack. Despite the similarity with the Bar Brahma case, police authorities claim that this second episode had a different dynamic: the confusion began after a disagreement between app delivery people and employees of the sandwich chain.

To protect their customers, some establishments in the region, such as Bar Brahma itself, invest in hiring private security guards, but not everyone is able to afford this investment.