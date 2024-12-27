Several associations of civil guards have shown their rejection of the transfer of powers to the Mossos in ports and airports of Catalonia announced by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, and they believe that the decision responds only to a “political exchange.” As they expressed in a statement, their disagreement with the possible transfer is “total and absolute” because “it is not due to needs or operational reasons, but rather to a mere political exchange.”

Specifically, the Civil Guard places the port and airport of Barcelona as «fundamental strategic objectives“for the State and consider that with this transfer both spaces would lose effective “experts” in the matter at the same time that it would force the Catalan Police to train to carry out the necessary functions in that type of work, despite the fact that, according to what they say, this The police force does not have enough officers. Something that the Mossos unions themselves denounced and that the Catalan Minister of the Interior even pointed out to reject the assumption of new powers, days before Illa’s announcement.

Seprona Competencies

Furthermore, in the text they recall that at the beginning of December the cessation of Seprona’s powers was announced “relegating that specialty not only to the background, but to its practically total extinction.” “At no time does it seem that Salvador Illa has reflected on the well-being of citizens with these types of agreements, which are in favor of a few to the detriment of many,” they lament.

And they warn the socialist leader that if in the next Security Board convened for the beginning of next year they intend to reach more “harmful” agreements for the Civil Guard, he must adhere to current legislation regarding the distribution of police powers, because otherwise , “will be considered null and void.”









Finally, they denounce the “lack of scruples” that in their opinion the leaders have when “ejecting the Civil Guard from their homes, from their land” and using them “again and again as currency” when this body is “one of the few backbone elements” that, they say, unites Catalonia with the rest of Spain. “It seems that what is really intended with these agreements is total disconnection,” they reproach.

«The Civil Guard feels hostage to the independence supporters and we demand respect for our work and certainty in the stability of our families, not being used in their agreements without any shame and even more so when these agreements do not respond to reasons of suitability, but simply to a political interest with dire consequences for the citizen. , concludes the text.