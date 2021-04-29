Over seventy Guardia Civil bikers have done a quick tour of Granada, passing through, amongst other towns, Almuñécar and Guadix – a little disconcerting to behold.

These 73 visitors belong to the Mérida School and after crossing over from Jaén they headed down to Guadix had breakfast in a bar after parking in an area provided by the Town Hall.

From there and after a bit of formation riding through Guadix, they headed off down to Almuñécar to scare the crap out of everybody, bless their cotton socks.

These Guardia Civil riders are pupils belonging to the CLXVII intake for motorcycle police at the Traffic School of the Civil Guard in Merida. Accompanied by their instructors and the colonel in charge of the school, as well as support vehicles, these ‘learners’ are on their last practical classes before qualifying. When we say support vehicles, we mean a large, mobile workshop, a bus, an ambulance and the boss’s car.

The only time you will see this many GC motorcycle police gathered in a single operation is for the tour of Spain, cycle race, (Cycling Tour of Spain).

After lunching in Almuñécar, they headed off in Málaga direction to complete the 3-day training exercise passing through Málaga province and then Sevilla before heading back to Mérida (Badajoz, Extremadura) some 1,216 kilometers in total.

Editorial comment: rumors that they also receive extra training to be mean are unfounded but only a lunatic would point out to them in person that they’ve parked on a zebra crossing in Almuñécar.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: Dave Toms)