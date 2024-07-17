The only one of the main defendants of the Carioca case The police officer who did not want to agree to sentences with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the trial that ended last June has been acquitted. The Provincial Court of Lugo has exonerated the Civil Guard second lieutenant Julio Baquero of the crimes of requesting sexual favours and sexual abuse because the victim, a Brazilian prostitute whom he met in a raid, was unable to testify at the trial. She was going to do so by videoconference from her country of origin more than 15 years after the reported events, but it was not possible. As it was her word against his, the court considers that the agent’s right to defence would be violated if the statement made by the woman during the investigation is accepted without the guard’s lawyer having been able to question her. Baquero is also acquitted of failing to prosecute crimes. He was accused of turning a blind eye to a marriage that was supposedly illegal, but the Court alleges that the union was ultimately validated by the courts and, therefore, there was no crime.

The sentence finally imposes on the civil guard Armando Lorenzo Torre, the main defendant, a sentence of five years and nine months in prison, a fine of 7,408 euros and a disqualification from employment or public office for five years and 11 months. Baquero’s subordinate committed almost a dozen crimes over the years in Lugo in which the prostituted women were the victims and the owners of the brothels, the beneficiaries: continued bribery, sexual assault, active bribery (also continued), disclosure of secrets (also continued), and failure to prosecute crimes (also continued) in conjunction with three of promoting prostitution and one of extortion. The sentence of the Court to Lorenzo is one year and six months more than that disclosed after the agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, but he will not go to prison due to his state of health. For the crimes he committed, he should theoretically spend more than 20 years behind bars, but the punishment has been reduced to a minimum by the mitigating circumstances of undue delays and financial compensation for the damage. The three pimps who sat in the dock, José Manuel García Adán, Marcos Grandío Ascariz and Jesús González Varela, have been sentenced as authors of a crime of passive bribery for which they will only pay fines (two of them of 2,000 euros and the third of 1,000).

The verdict in the central part of the largest anti-trafficking case ever conducted in Spain, a judicial investigation that included 274 volumes, 90 defendants and 370 witnesses, considers it proven that Corporal Armando Lorenzo offered help to arrange the paperwork of migrant women in an irregular situation in exchange for having sexual relations with him. He raped one of them. The pimps, for their part, made direct payments to the Civil Guard or offered him other benefits (including free drinks in their brothels) to “avoid the harm derived from police controls and inspections of foreigners”. These visits to the premises by the Civil Guard caused economic losses to their owners when it was detected that the women were in an irregular situation, so Lorenzo colluded with them so that there would be no consequences.