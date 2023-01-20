Monterrey, Nuevo León.- After a citizen report to 911, Nuevo León Civil Force police officers rescued 78 migrants who were overcrowded in two houses located on Portal de Encino street, in the Portal de San Roberto neighborhood, in the municipality of juarez; In addition, they arrested 3 men for alleged human trafficking.

According to the information shared by the state corporation, people who were passing through the sector reported shortly before 2:00 in the afternoon of yesterday, Thursday, that the screams of men and women were heard, coming from at least one of the houses. .

State police moved to the place and upon arrival they managed to see people aboard two cars and others trying to enter a home.

A group of people of foreign origin indicated three subjects as the ones who would allegedly transfer them to the border with the United States.

The agents protected and gave immediate support to the 78 migrantsof which 16 are minors.

The rescued are of Honduran, Dominican, Cuban, Guatemalan, Salvadoran and Ecuadorian origin.

the elements of civil force they proceeded to the arrest of Juan “N”, 40 years old from Veracruz; Miguel “N”, 38, also from Veracruz; as well as Manuel “N”, 34 years old, originally from Nuevo León. The three were made available to the corresponding authority to be investigated for the alleged crime of human trafficking. The vehicles were also insured.

Civil Force immediately informed the authorities of the Migration’s national institute (INM), who offered the necessary help to the group of foreigners.