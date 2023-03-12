Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A alleged criminal was killed yesterday for elements of civil force in a shootout happened in Naranjo mopsNew Lion.

The attack was reported minutes before 11:00 p.m., in an unpopulated area at kilometer 158 of the Monterrey-Colombia highway.

The head of the State Public Security Secretariat reported that when they were surprised, the alleged criminals threw ponchallanta spikes on the asphalt folder and fled into the undergrowth.

“In the uninhabited area of ​​Lampazos de Naranjo, the Civil Force confronted individuals who, upon seeing themselves surprised, They attacked them with spikes and shots.“, assured the police chief in his networks.

While they were trying to escape, they started an attack with firearms against the police, for which the attack was repelled, killing one of the alleged criminals.

The man was wearing a tactical vest with the initials of an organized crime group.

No Civil Force police officer was injured in the confrontation.