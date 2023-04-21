The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai revealed the update of a package of rules, requirements and requirements for building materials provided by the Emirates Safety Laboratory to raise the level of building safety in the Emirate of Dubai and make it one of the safest cities in the world.

The Department presented the updated products during a breakfast banquet in which the Director General of Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, hosted the strategic partners including manufacturers of safety products and systems, consultants, developers, and contractors in the Emirates Laboratory for Security and Safety “ESL” as a government agency accredited in fire testing and issuing accreditation certificates for firefighting system products. and safety.

The updates included fire-resistant doors and cladding materials for the exterior facades of buildings, roof systems, air passage systems, insulation and fire-resistant cables, in addition to provisions for all villas built before the application of modern requirements, to provide them with fire detection and alarm systems.

In detail, the Director General of Civil Defense in Dubai, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, met the relevant strategic partners in the field of security and safety, developers and consultants, to strengthen communication bonds, and inform them of the qualitative leap achieved by the Emirates Safety Laboratory, through the application of the latest and most important international standards and specifications.

During the meeting at the breakfast banquet, he announced the updated rules, requirements and safety requirements, which are scheduled to be tested and completion certificates issued, to be registered as products in the Emirate of Dubai, according to the strategy aimed at making it the most sustainable and safest city in the world.

Assistant Director General of Civil Defense for Fire and Rescue Affairs Brigadier General Expert Ali Hassan Al Mutawa said that the meeting represents a step to inform companies about the latest services and new requirements reached by the department in the field of industry and consultancy in the field of building and construction, in line with the new laws and requirements for products and projects in the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that the Dubai Civil Defense aspires, through the implementation and application of the new requirements, to enhance and raise the level of safety in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to continuing to provide competitive prices to manufacturers and project owners to ensure the provision of international quality services in the field of building and construction. And the recently updated new requirements, presented by the Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL), include testing and approval of cladding materials and facade systems for Dubai projects to ensure the sustainability of the quality of roofing systems, before submitting them to the department for product registration.

He pointed out that manufacturers who have obtained an accreditation certificate from other certification bodies accredited in the UAE can then submit their tests and certificates for evaluation by the Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL) in order to be certified and obtain a Certificate of Conformity (CoC).

According to recent updates, all fire rated doors and air passage systems rated for fire resistance must be tested in the Emirates Safety Laboratory or approved by one of the accredited certification bodies in the UAE, and a certificate of conformity for these products will be issued by the laboratory so that the suppliers can present them to Dubai Civil Defense to register the product.

As for wireless detection and alarm systems for private and commercial villas in Dubai, they must be tested and approved by the Emirates Safety Laboratory before submitting them to the department for product registration.

With regard to fire-resistant cables, Dubai Civil Defense inspectors remove about three meters of those cables during inspections to send them to the Emirates Safety Laboratory to examine their safety and level of performance. The cables are re-tested before the product is registered with Dubai Civil Defense and allowed to be sold in Dubai.