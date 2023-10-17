Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

At least 500 people have died in an explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health. © X/@qudsn/YouTube/AlJazeera/Collage

A massive explosion occurred at Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip. There are reports of hundreds of deaths. The blame varies.

Gaza – Since the bloody attack by the Palestinian Hamas against Israel on October 7th, the Israeli Air Force has been heavily targeting the Gaza Strip. The goal: to completely destroy Hamas in the Israel War, along with its military capabilities. A ground operation is also being considered to achieve this goal as Hamas continues to fire rockets against Israeli settlements and cities on a daily basis. Amid these developments, a massive explosion has occurred in one of the largest hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Explosion in Gaza hospital – video shows moment of explosion

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 500 people were killed in the explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Video footage from local media showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground near the building. Videos have also appeared in local media showing the moment of the explosion in the hospital. Further footage showed a huge fire on the hospital grounds.

It was initially unclear what the cause of the explosion was. While Hamas authorities and local media, as well as hospital workers and civil defense in the Gaza Strip, blame Israel for the attack, Israeli media speculated about a possible failed Hamas rocket that may have landed on the hospital. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari emphasized something similar. He doesn’t have all the information yet and he doesn’t know whether it’s an Israeli airstrike. “There are a lot of air strikes, but also a lot of rocket attacks by Hamas and also false reports spread by Hamas,” he emphasized. Israel later said that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the attack.

Egypt, however, blamed Israel for the explosion. In a statement, the State Department condemned the “deliberate bombing of civilians, which constitutes a serious violation of international law.” It continued: “Egypt calls on Israel to immediately end its policy of collective punishment of the people of Gaza.” Cairo also called on the international community to work to end Israeli attacks. Turkish President Erdogan also condemned the incident and blamed Israel for it.

Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital – Civil Defense speaks of “terrible scenes”

A spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip told the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera that it was “a massacre, a bloodbath, an indescribable genocide.” You go through “terrible scenes” that are “indescribable”. “Where are the Arab nations, where are the Muslims, may God curse you all,” he shouted on the live broadcast. Medical teams at Al-Ahli Hospital would try to extinguish the fire and rescue the remaining medicines on site, the spokesman said.

A reporter from Al Jazeera, which is pro-Palestinian, said people’s bodies had been mangled and some had no limbs. “Many people had sought refuge here and thought it would be safe, but nowhere in Gaza is safe,” said the reporter on site. Doctor Ziyad Shahada emphasized to the broadcaster that the hospital is connected to a Christian community and that there is a church within the hospital, which is why there could be a lot of Christians among the victims. (bb)