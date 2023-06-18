The agency reported that 20 people are still missing; around 2,900 people are out of their homes

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul updated to 11, this Saturday afternoon (17.jun.2023), the number of deaths caused by the extratropical cyclone that hit the state on Friday (16.jun.2023). The official data are the most current up to 3:40 pm this Saturday (17.jun), time of the Civil Defense bulletin.

Maquiné has 3 deaths and São Leopoldo has two. Novo Hamburgo, Caraá, Bom Principle, São Sebastião do Caí, Gravataí and Esteio have 1 death each. The number of missing people across the state is 20, 18 in Caraá and 2 in Três Forquilhas. In all, by the same time, 41 municipalities had been served by the Civil Defense.

The number of homeless people (in public or private shelters) reaches 2,330 and the number of homeless people (who vacated their homes and are in the homes of relatives or acquaintances) is 602. Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) visited, this Saturday (17. jun), areas hit by the cyclone.