Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The second day of the football tournament, within the Ajman Government Sports Tournament in its fourth edition, organized by the Ajman Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Quattro Sports Centre, witnessed 8 goals in 3 matches, bringing the tally to 19 goals in the first 6 matches of the tournament.

The Civil Defense team defeated the Ajman Chamber 5-0, in a match in which Yousef Mohammed from the Civil Defense excelled, winning the star of the match. The Ajman Police team defeated the Port and Customs Department with a goal to no return, and Mohammed Barakat Abdul Rahman from the Ajman Police received the Star of the Match award, while The third match ended with the City University team defeating Ajman University 2-0, and Yahya Maher from City University won the Man of the Match title.

The tournament matches will resume today, as the City University of Ajman (3 points) will meet the Financial Regulatory Authority (1 point), and the Ajman Chamber will look forward to achieving its first victory when it faces Ajman Bank in the “Meeting of the Wounded,” while the Land and Real Estate Regulatory Department (one point) will play with Port and Customs Department without any points.

The beach volleyball tournament will witness 3 matches, the first brings together the Municipality and Planning Department with Only Fresh at 10 pm, and in the second match, “YMK” faces the Falcons team at 11 pm, and the third match brings together “Bala Sixes” with the “United Speakers” team. .

On the other hand, the draw for the basketball competitions was held, and resulted in balanced results for the eight teams that were divided into two groups for the tournament hosted by the Ajman Creative Center. The Bessie team came in the first group, next to the City University, Ajman University, and the Port and Customs Department, while the Eagles team was in the second group, next to The National Olympic Academy, “Ni Elite” and the Mustang Knights Club.