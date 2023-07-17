Brazil Agencyi

07/16/2023 – 17:22

The Civil Defense of the city of Rio Grande, in Rio Grande do Sul, monitors the level of Lagoa dos Patos after the alert of possible flooding of rivers issued by the State Civil Defense for municipalities bordered by the basins of the Sinos, Caí, Paranhana and Taquari rivers . According to information released last Friday (14), by the agency the high volume of rain recorded in recent days may raise the level of the lagoon causing flooding. A notice will be issued if families residing in the immediate vicinity need to be evicted.

“After the passage of the extratropical cyclone, two polar air masses in a row should reach the state bringing low temperatures for the next few days. The forecast for the city of Rio Grande is for dry weather and minimum temperatures close to 5ºC until next Wednesday (19) when there is a possibility of rain”, says the Civil Defense of the city.

In the city of Canela, winds exceeded 90 kilometers per hour (km/h) and caused roof damage and flooding. According to the city hall, 32 occurrences were attended to in the municipality until the early hours of this Friday (14). No more serious cases were registered and around 400 meters of tarpaulins were distributed to the affected families, in addition to tiles. The Civil Defense reported that three houses were closed due to the risk and residents were moved to family homes.

In the state of São Paulo, strong winds caused two deaths. In the city of Itanhaém, an 80-year-old woman died after receiving an electric shock caused by the fall of a branch on the medium voltage wiring. Another victim, also a 24-year-old woman, was inside a vehicle hit by a falling tree, in São José dos Campos. She was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) and taken to the Municipal Emergency Room, but could not resist her injuries.

Until Friday morning, the Fire Department had received 179 calls for falling trees in the capital and metropolitan region of São Paulo. The biggest gusts of wind were registered in São Miguel Arcanjo (81 km/h), Barueri (74 km/h) and Cachoeira Paulista (72 km/h).

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (InMet), in Porto Alegre temperatures vary between 10ºC and 16ºC; in Florianópolis between 14ºC and 19ºC; in Curitiba 9ºC and 20ºC.
























