The capital of São Paulo will have a maximum of 39ºC this weekend; The North Coast of the State will be the most affected, with 40ºC

The Civil Defense of São Paulo issued an alert on Thursday (Nov 9, 2023) for a new heat wave that will affect the State from Saturday (Nov 11) to Monday (Nov 13). The agency predicts that the metropolitan region of São Paulo will reach 39ºC on thermometers, with a thermal sensation of 40ºC and air humidity of 30%.

The municipalities located on the North Coast of the State will have the highest temperatures, with 40ºC and a thermal sensation of 42ºC. The relative humidity will be 60%.

Civil Defense also warned of high temperatures in:

São José dos Campos , with a maximum of 39ºC and a thermal sensation of 40ºC. Air humidity will be 30%.

, with a maximum of 39ºC and a thermal sensation of 40ºC. Air humidity will be 30%. Baixada Santista , with a maximum of 36ºC and a thermal sensation of 38ºC. Air humidity will be 60%.

, with a maximum of 36ºC and a thermal sensation of 38ºC. Air humidity will be 60%. Ribeira and Itapeva Valley , with a maximum of 36ºC and a thermal sensation of 37ºC. Air humidity will be 25%.

, with a maximum of 36ºC and a thermal sensation of 37ºC. Air humidity will be 25%. Serra da Mantiqueira, with a maximum of 29ºC and a thermal sensation of 31ºC. Air humidity will be 30%.

🌡️ ALERT OF HIGH TEMPERATURES AND LOW RELATIVE AIR HUMIDITY! Civil Defense informs that, between Saturday (11) and Monday (13), the arrival of a mass of hot air will raise temperatures across the state. Check the forecasts for your region! pic.twitter.com/vNak1NRTWN — Civil Defense SP (@defesacivilsp) November 9, 2023

Since September 20, the City of São Paulo has been carrying out Operation High Temperatures in the capital of São Paulo, which provides tents in 10 strategic points in the city to welcome people who want shelter at a mild temperature to rest and hydrate. The action’s main audience is vulnerable people, such as those living on the streets, as well as children and the elderly.

Socio-educational counselors from Seas (Specialized Social Approach Service) and agents from the Ampara SP program teams also provide assistance in the tents, in order to provide support to the social assistance network and refer people to other demands presented, if necessary.

The country’s average temperature has broken successive records for the period since July 2023, according to data from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology). The main reason for the rise in thermometers is the El Niño phenomenon.