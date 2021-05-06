Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

The General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior held the periodic meeting of the fire stations of the regional civil defense departments, at the Madinah Civil Defense Center in Umm Al Quwain, to discuss the axes of the development plan for fire stations, adopt electronic transformation methodologies, and use data language in the centers’s field administrative operations.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense, during which the virtual inspection and evaluation of fire stations was launched and approved, which contributes to supporting methodologies for remote work. The concept of community centers was also discussed and working to support the activities carried out by the centers in areas of specialization, such as Sudden inspection and field survey using electronic software.

The meeting also discussed the “Paperless Centers” project, in which the importance of the electronic system for readiness and readiness was emphasized, and to benefit from it, in addition to stressing the future directions of firefighting centers that their practices should be global in support of the strategic indicators of the sector.

Al-Marzouki stressed the need to upgrade the level of services provided by civil defense to the public by keeping pace with the best international standards and methods in the work of civil defense, and within the framework of the UAE government’s vision for the UAE to be one of the best countries in the world for safety and security.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier General Muhammad Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of Fire and Protection Affairs, Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director of Civil Defense in Umm Al Quwain, Colonel Salem Alai Al Naqbi, Director General of Resources and Support Services Affairs, and directors of the centers’ departments. The officers of the centers are from all the emirates of the country.