The General Command of Civil Defense confirmed its readiness, and its regional administrations, centers and points spread across the country to receive the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, by raising the degree of preparedness and preparedness during the Eid vacation.

Major General Al-Marzouki said that the civil defense adopted a package of preventive measures and measures to receive the holiday, which is to direct all civil defense departments at the state level to raise the percentage of readiness of manpower, mechanisms and equipment to provide the best services to preserve lives and property, as well as conduct inspection visits to civil defense centers in the country to find out what The extent of readiness and speed of response to deal in emergency situations.

He called on community members to follow safety and protection measures in their homes and adhere to public safety terms and standards.

The Civil Defense General Commander appealed to community members to facilitate and clear the way for fire and rescue vehicles and teams, and not to gather at accident sites or to stand in front of fire craters, stressing that the civil defense teams in all centers in the state are fully prepared to deal with any report received around the clock on numbers Emergency 999 or 997.





