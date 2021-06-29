A fire broke out in an electronics warehouse in the Musaffah Industrial Area, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams were able to control the fire, without causing any human casualties.

The firefighting and ambulance teams received a report from the commission’s operations room, at approximately 4:56 pm the day before yesterday, stating that the fire had broken out, and immediately moved to the site of the accident, and the fire was brought under control.

The authority indicated that the site was handed over to the competent authorities to investigate its causes and the damages resulting from it. Accidents, and not to gather during fire accidents in order to enhance safety.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

