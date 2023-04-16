A spokesman for the Civil Defense in Dubai stated that the fire accident that occurred in a residential building in the Al Ras area in Dubai yesterday (Saturday) noon resulted in the death of 16 people and the injury of 9 people, expressing sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the deceased, while making it clear that it was done immediately. Providing urgent aid to the injured, at the same time that the civil defense teams dealt with the fire.

The spokesman confirmed that the civil defense teams moved immediately after receiving the report and arrived at the site of the accident within 6 minutes, where they immediately began dealing with the fire, as preliminary investigations showed that there were violations by the owner of the building with regard to security and safety requirements, while the concerned authorities continue the investigation to find out all the details. The circumstances of the accident.

A spokesman for the Dubai Civil Defense said that the firefighting operations resulted in controlling the fire at exactly 2:42 pm yesterday (Saturday), after which the cooling operations began.

In detail, the spokesman explained that the Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a notification at 12:35 pm yesterday (Saturday) stating that a fire accident had occurred in the head area, and immediately the head firefighting center moved as the first responder and the competent authority, so that the team arrived at the site of the accident at exactly the hour 12:41 p.m., that is, in just 6 minutes.

It turned out that the accident occurred in a residential building, specifically in an apartment located on the fourth floor, and that the scale of the accident was developing, and accordingly, the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were moved for support. The specialized teams immediately began evacuating and fighting the fire, and at exactly 2:42 pm yesterday, a signal was received from the field commander of the incident stating that the fire had been brought under control, and that the site would be handed over to the competent authorities upon completion of the cooling operations, according to the procedures followed.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai stressed the importance of the commitment of owners as well as residents in various residential buildings as well as commercial establishments to fully comply with the requirements of security and safety, due to the importance of this in avoiding the occurrence of such accidents resulting from the violation of those requirements, and then preserving lives and property.