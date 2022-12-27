The General Command of Civil Defense has identified a number of procedures that must be followed in light of the unstable weather conditions, especially during the rainy period, to ensure road safety.

The General Command of Civil Defense stated that it should not risk cutting the water course by car, and double the safety distance between the driver and the vehicles in front of him, and beware of rainwater gathering places and search for alternative ways until the water suction tasks are completed, and adhere to the safe speed specified in the signs and indicative boards on The Road.

The Civil Defense warned against standing under trees during rain and unstable weather, and using vehicle headlights even in broad daylight, calling on motorists to avoid everything that distracts them from the road, pay attention to the road surface and be careful when crossing over water puddles.