SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The construction industry on Monday raised its growth outlook for 2022 again, in the wake of new measures by the federal government to revive the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program, the Brazilian Chamber of Industry Construction (Cbic).

The estimate started the year at a high of 2%, was raised in April to 2.5% and has now risen to 3.5%, the entity said, despite the scenario of inflation and high interest rates.

At the beginning of the month, the FGTS Board of Trustees approved, among other measures, the increase in monthly income ceilings for the housing program and reduced interest rates for the Pró-Cotista program until the end of the year.

According to a construction industry survey, the sector ended the first half with the highest level of activity since October 2021, at 51.6 points. The 50-point level divides growth from retracement.

“If it grows by 3.5%, we will return to the level of 2015”, said the president of the CBIC, José Carlos Martins, in a presentation to the press. “We already had 3 million workers”, he added, referring to the peak reached in September 2014. At the end of May, the sector employed 2.46 million people, according to data from the Ministry of Labor.

In any case, the sector marked the seventh consecutive quarter of growth from April to June, something that had not happened since 1996, according to Cbic.

“The election year contributed to the greater activity of the sector in the semester”, said Ieda Vasconcelos, economist at the entity.

Asked about the impacts of increasing Auxílio Brasil to 600 reais, she estimated that she may have a portion directed to ‘ant’ consumption, of small works and renovations.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)