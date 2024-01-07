The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced today, Sunday, that the national companies in the United Arab Emirates do not have any of the aircraft affected by the technical defect that occurred on the Boeing Max 737-9 aircraft belonging to an American company.

This came in a statement from the Authority, today, in response to the recent incident of a Boeing Max 737-9 belonging to an American company, of which the US Federal Aviation Administration decided to ground a number of them until the required checks are carried out.

The Authority explained that the records regarding this model and the US Federal Aviation Administration’s issues and directives in this regard have been verified, noting that it is continuously monitoring updates in this regard.