The General Authority of Civil Aviation stated that search and rescue operations are still underway to search for the crew members of the AeroGulf helicopter, which crashed off the coast of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain during a night training flight that took off yesterday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The authority announced in a statement that during the continuous search operations since the accident occurred until the current hours, a member of the plane’s crew was found who had passed away as a result of the accident, while the search and rescue operation continues for the other missing pilot.

The authority confirmed that the process of recovering the remaining parts of the plane continues, and that all procedures are carried out according to best practices, in cooperation with the competent authorities in search and rescue.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

And she affirmed her commitment to publish developments on the incident as soon as it became available, appealing to the public to draw information from its official sources and to ward off rumors and misinformation.