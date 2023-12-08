The General Civil Aviation Authority signed two memorandums of understanding to enhance and strengthen cooperation in the field of air transport with Brazil and Switzerland, on the sidelines of the country’s delegation’s participation in the work of the fifteenth edition of the International Conference for Air Services Negotiations (ICAN 2023), which is hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the capital. Riyadh.

The General Aviation Authority also held bilateral meetings with officials of civil aviation authorities in Russia, Jordan and Lebanon, during which the prospects for bilateral cooperation and opportunities for developing it towards more open and advanced levels were discussed.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that the United Arab Emirates is keen to develop and strengthen frameworks of cooperation in the field of air transport with various countries of the world, in a way that strengthens bridges of communication with the international community and creates new commercial, investment and tourism opportunities.

Al Suwaidi continued that the International Conference for Air Services Negotiations (ICAN) represents an ideal platform for discussion, communication and partnerships with various countries of the world, and the country is always keen to be present and participate in its work.

He added that the UAE has adopted, since its establishment, policies of openness and communication with various countries of the world, and civil aviation in the country operates according to this approach, as the UAE is one of the largest countries in the world in the number of agreements signed to enhance air transport services and open the skies, and the number of air transport agreements and memorandums exceeds The country has signed more than 188 agreements with countries around the world.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the General Authority of Civil Aviation is keen to continue developing this trend and strengthen the network of air transport relations and connectivity with promising markets in a way that serves the economic and development interests of the state.