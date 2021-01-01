new Delhi: Conditional flights will run between India and Britain from 8 January. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave this information. He said that from January 8 to January 23, operations between the two countries would be limited to only 15 flights per week to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The Civil Aviation Ministry postponed the movement of aircraft between the European country and India from 23 December to 31 December after the arrival of a new strain of Corona in Britain. It was again extended to 7 January.

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.

Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

Let us know that so far 29 people have been infected with the new strain of Corona in the country. All have returned from the UK within a few days before 23 December.

In fact, the Ministry of Health had announced that all those international travelers would be part of the ‘genome sequencing’, who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and have been found infected with the corona virus. The genome sequencing itself reveals the new strain of the corona.