New Delhi After the resumption of service in the country from May 25, 1.08 lakh domestic flights were operated till now, through which more than one crore passengers traveled. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave this information on Friday.

Domestic passenger flights were canceled from March 25 to May 24 due to the nationwide lockdown. After that flights are being operated under the Kovid-19 protocol.

Puri said in a statement that domestic flights are now moving towards figures before the Kovid-19 era. The minister said that on September 25, a total of 1,393 domestic passenger flights were operated.

He said that since the resumption of domestic flight service since May 25, more than one crore people have traveled through 1,08,210 flights so far.

Also read-

Imran Khan once again spewed venom, diplomatic considerations and dignity from UN against India

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals register second consecutive win, beat Chennai by 44 runs