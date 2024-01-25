The General Civil Aviation Authority launched a new version of the “We Love Our Skies” campaign, which is the largest national awareness campaign for the UAE civil aviation sector, which extends over a period of 12 months.

This edition of the campaign bears the slogan “Discover the essence of aviation,” and will include the largest group of partnerships with entities and institutions related to the aviation sector at the federal and local levels, the private sector, and academic institutions.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said that the “We Love Our Skies” campaign is a national campaign run by the General Authority of Civil Aviation to serve the public and its partners in the sector within the country, and to provide a national platform to raise awareness of the various key messages of this vital sector.

He added that the first version of this national campaign was launched in 2011 to educate the public about the safety and security of aviation and passengers, and over the past cycles of the campaign, its scope was expanded and its activities were diversified.

He continued: “Today, in light of the huge transformations taking place in the aviation sector, the new version of the campaign was designed according to a more flexible and diverse methodology and the ability to create real interaction with the public and involve them in understanding the controls, policies and legislation related to the sector that affect the public, as well as the transformations that occur to it and the opportunities available. “

He sent an open invitation to all companies operating in the civil aviation sector to be an active part in this national campaign in a way that serves awareness efforts and enhances the campaign’s objectives.

The “We Love Our Skies” campaign aims to raise the level of awareness among the public about various aspects of the civil aviation sector, including understanding the requirements and controls related to security and safety inside airports and on board aircraft, in addition to focusing on the career opportunities available in the field of aviation and the nature of the academic specializations that must be developed. To meet the requirements of the labor market in this sector in the future.

The campaign also addresses legislation and policies regulating aviation, and the transformations that have occurred in the aircraft industry as a result of rapid technological progress, and highlights investment opportunities in the aviation sector in the country’s markets, and addresses open skies policies and the distinctive competitive position that the UAE civil aviation sector enjoys regionally and internationally, in addition to… Current global trends in promoting the shift towards an environmentally friendly aviation system, and how this will affect tourism and travel, in addition to many other topics related to the sector.