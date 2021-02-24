The General Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it is working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration to monitor the current status of any updates to the Boeing 777 aircraft equipped with the PW4000 engine.

The authority added – in a statement issued today – that Emirati companies do not currently operate any registered aircraft powered by BW-400 engines, and there are no foreign aircraft with this engine operating in the UAE airports and airspace.

The authority added that the measures taken by the design country and the countries that operate these aircraft are sufficient and there is no need to take any additional measures in the United Arab Emirates at this stage .. and said, “We are constantly monitoring the situation to take the necessary measures.”