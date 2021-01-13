The first shocks of the «tsunami» that the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) predicted in May as a result of the Covid-19 crisis are already beginning to be perceived. Murcia’s civil courts, which are among the slowest and most collapsed in the country, dismissed 2020 with an upturn in the entry of cases of up to 72%. In December alone, a whopping 7,330 procedures reached these organs, an average of 244 cases per day. Over the past year, they received more than 60,000 introductory letters. An avalanche of litigation that hints at the announced avalanche and that threatens to collapse a system that has already walked, for years, on the razor’s edge.

With the December data in hand, the Supreme Court considers that the expected “tsunami” of affairs is already beginning to show its face. However, he remarks, we will have to wait for the start of 2021 to confirm this trend.

According to the data collected by the early warning teams –with which the Supreme Court closely monitors the fluctuations in litigation–, the increase in civil bodies is especially noticeable in the case of payment order procedures –which are usually used to the claim of debts -, that rebound up to 118%; and in the cases of floor clauses, which also shot up 80%.

The judicial districts of Molina de Segura, Totana and Cartagena, with an increase in litigation of 226%, 144% and 111%, respectively, are the most affected by this rebound in the workload in the civil jurisdiction. Those of Caravaca and Jumilla, meanwhile, are the ones who come out the best.

The civil jurisdiction is the one that most clearly reflects the increase in litigation. In the Social Courts, key in times of crisis, 2020 also closed, however, with an increase in work, although more contained, of 15% compared to the same month of the previous year. 791 cases entered these bodies, a hundred more than a year earlier. According to the TSJ data, only in the judicial district of Murcia 348 demands for dismissals were filed throughout December, an average of eleven a day. It is 91% more than in the same month of 2019.

December meant for the contentious-administrative jurisdiction an increase of 5% in the workload. Immigration matters and those related to administrative contracts are among those that are on the rise the most.

The commercial jurisdiction was the only one that registered a downward trend in September. The 83 procedures that these bodies entered throughout December represented a 36% reduction in the burden of matters. A ‘rare bird’ in a context of rebound in litigation.

Effects of moratoriums



The TSJ considers that the avalanche is being perceived in advance in the civil bodies and not in the social and commercial ones due to some of the measures adopted by the Government, such as the extension of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) or the moratorium on filing bankruptcy proceedings. These, reason the sources, could be “calming the possible litigation in those jurisdictions” and would give way, in the future, to a litigation even greater than that which the statistics now reflect.

The high litigation is directly related to the response times that, for years, have been excessively delayed in the courts of the Region. The lawyers recently denounced that the saturation of some organs is causing delays in the indications of the trials, some of which will wait until 2023. This time horizon, two years ahead, begins to impact citizens, many of which they give up going to court.