The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority launched the “Your Protection is Our Goal” campaign to raise awareness during the summer period of the importance of preserving prevention measures and public safety from the causes of fires and injuries, and to strengthen precautionary measures to avoid their dangers.

The campaign includes spreading preventive awareness through the authority’s platforms and strategic partners for social communication, and various media to enhance community awareness of prevention and safety measures, in order to ensure the protection of lives and property.

And she urged the need for community participation and cooperation in enhancing prevention and adherence to guidelines and measures to enhance levels of protection for homes and various commercial and industrial establishments.

She pointed out the importance of examining the gas delivery pipes and not leaving the cylinders exposed to direct sunlight, and placing the gas cylinder outside the kitchen to provide sufficient natural ventilation.

And she urged the public to cooperate with the civil defense teams, by immediately reporting any emergency at the number (999), and called on drivers to make way for rescue, fire and ambulance mechanisms and vehicles, and not to crowd at the accident sites.